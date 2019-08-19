|
|
GELLER, Louis M. Age 96, of Lasell Village in Auburndale and formerly of Brookline, on August 16, 2019. Husband of Mona, father of Lynne and Gary. Lou worked all his professional life as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in private practice, a field he loved. He was a proud member of the Boston Psychoanalytic Institute, and created and managed original art displays for their Back Bay office. This was truly "a labor of love," as he loved the visual arts and collected artwork all his life. He was a veteran of World War II. Born in New York, he moved to Lawrence, MA as a teenager, where he lived with his parents and brother, William, and sister, Selma, with extended family close by. Family was the single most important thing in his life. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1:00 pm at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lake Shore Rd., Lynn. Following interment, family and friends are invited to gather at Lasell Village, 85A Seminary Ave., in The Rogers Classroom from 3:30-5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's memory may be sent to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019