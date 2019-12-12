|
|
SANDMAN, Louis M. Age 82, son of the late Eli and Dora Sandman, passed away in Boston on December 12, 2019. Louis grew up in Worcester and lived in Framingham from 1966 to 2018. Louis was autistic, which was not recognized or treated during his childhood. He graduated from Classical High School in Worcester and Clark University, where he majored in History. In his 50s, he returned to college and earned a degree in Computer Science from Framingham State College and subsequently worked as a programmer, an occupation in which he found comfort. Louis was an amateur astronomer and photographer. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Joan (Rosenstein) Sandman, his children Ellen and Steven Sandman, and a brother, Michael A. Sandman. Shiva will be at the home of Michael Sandman on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3-5 pm. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019