Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-2088
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
132 Lexington St
Belmont, MA
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
LOUIS OLIVER GIUDICE

LOUIS OLIVER GIUDICE Obituary
GIUDICE, Louis Oliver "Happy" On Tuesday, January 22 in his home in Belmont, MA at the age of 102. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Louis is survived by his wife, Ann; his six daughters, Lucia Giudice of Chicago, IL, Christina Gaynor of Stratham, NH, Linda Lehner of Boxborough, Gilda (Gigi) Lengieza of Stow, Fran Elwell Ventura of Watertown and Anita Catalano of Nashua, NH; and his sister, Genetta Giudice of Boston's North End as well as 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Nick Giudice of Boston's North End, sisters Linda Capodilupo and Gilda Siciliano of Newton and his son Mario Zito of Belmont.

Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT on Monday, Jan. 27 from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Louis' Life will be held at St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9 AM with a reception at St. Luke's Parish Hall at 2 PM after the Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sons of Italy Foundation https://www.osia.org/donate-sif/ the National Italian American Foundation https://www.niaf.org/forms/donate-v2/ or the .

The family would like to thank the nursing assistants and hospice staff for their care and dedication to the care of their husband and father.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to BrascoFuneralHome.com

Belmont 617-484-2088

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
