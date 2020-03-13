|
AIKMAN, Louis P. Of Edgewood Retirement Community, North Andover, MA died on March 10, 2020 at the age of 101. He was the son of the late Louis P. and Lucy (Isaacs) Aikman of Dana, Indiana. Dr. Aikman was a Professor of Educational Psychology in the School of Education at Boston University for 25 years. Although named Professor Emeritus in l986, he continued teaching classes in statistics and research design until the age of 83. He and his beloved late wife Marjorie lived in Wellesley, MA for forty-six years prior to moving to Edgewood. Louis is survived by his daughter Kristina Dewey and her husband, Donald of Yarmouth, Massachusetts; his son, James Aikman and his wife, Joanne of Dunkirk, Maryland; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Two great-grandchildren predeceased him. He was a veteran of WWII, from 1942-45, two years of which were with the U.S 8th Air Force, 446th Heavy Bombardment Group at Flixton Aerodrome (RAF Bungay) in Britain. Visiting Hours: Burial will be in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland, Connecticut.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020