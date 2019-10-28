|
CANNISTRARO, Louis P. Of Waltham, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (Parsons) Cannistraro. Father of Lynn M. Osganian (Paul) of Waltham, Dawn Cannistraro of Framingham and the late Peter M. Cannistraro and Louis H. Cannistraro. Grandfather of Louis Cannistraro, Andrea Kraemer, Amanda Moran, Erica Gonzalez, Lisa Cantin, Kristin Garrity and John Cannistraro. Brother of Rosemarie Marqus (William) of Watertown and the late Charles Cannistraro, Catherine Camarato, Rosario Cannistraro, Joseph Cannistraro and Carmen Cannistraro. Also survived by nineteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Lou's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 1st from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019