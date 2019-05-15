GUSMINI, Louis P. Age 79, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts and was a resident of Natick for 30+ years moving to Land O' Lakes, Florida in 2004. Lou was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tampa. Lou worked his entire career for the telephone company, starting with the Bell Telephone Company in Newton and continuing throughout the company breakup in various management positions at offices located in Boston, Marlborough, and others, eventually retiring from Verizon in 1989. Lou was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered for various causes including Hernando-Pasco Hospice and feeding the homeless. Lou also enjoyed bird watching and reading books out on his lanai. He loved to cook and was known for many culinary delights such as his Chinese stir-fry and spring rolls. He was an avid wood carver creating lifelike birds in their natural setting as well as making special Santa carvings for each of his five children. The love between Lou and Kay, his wife of 56 years, was meant to be. The two were baptized on the same day and have known each other since second grade. In eighth grade, Kay told her mother that she was going to marry Lou. They were crowned King and Queen of their senior prom. Lou and Kay married at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton, Massachusetts. Lou was preceded in death by his loving wife Katherine "Kay" (Neville), parents Tobia and Mary Almeda (Galleni) Gusmini, and two brothers Richard and Gerald. He is survived by two sisters Mary J. Gusmini and Helen A. Joyce; four sons, Paul Gusmini and his partner, Diane Henderson, Bob Gusmini and his wife, Kris, Dave Gusmini and his wife, Robin, and Steve Gusmini and his wife, Lois; one daughter, Amy Talburt and her husband, Dave; and 13 grandchildren, Dominic, Christopher, Shannon, Keith, Sarah, Nicole, Gianna, Lauren, Dylan, Trevor, Alison, Ryan, and Andrew. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:30AM in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Tippett Hospice Home in memory of Louis Gusmini to support patient care at VNA Care Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342



View the online memorial for Louis P. GUSMINI Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019