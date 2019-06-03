|
CARLEVALE, Louis R. Of Wrentham, formerly of Hyde Park and Norwood, passed peacefully on June 1, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Theresa (Michaud). Devoted father of Cheryl Bastein of Norton, Lori M. Civitarese of Foxboro, Ruth Fitzpatrick of Mansfield, Paula Kavanaugh of Uxbridge, Ann Bebyn of Bellingham, and Marcelle Coutu of Bellingham. Also survived by many loving, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE, Thursday morning, at 10 followed by a Service at the funeral home at 11. Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday evening, from 4-7. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be held at St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham. For directions and guestbook please visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas and Sons FH
Walpole (508)-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019