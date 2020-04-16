Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
LOUIS RASETTA

LOUIS RASETTA Obituary
RASETTA, Louis Of Revere and Somerville, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Boston on July 13, 1931 to the late Louis and Mary (Fabrizio) Rasetta. Beloved husband of the late Esther (Ortega). Devoted father of Linda Moccia and husband Robert of PA, Louis Rasetta and wife Sherri of Norton, Michelle LeVie and husband Kenneth of Franklin, Stephen Rasetta and wife Karen of Abington, and the late Rita Rasetta-Primo and her husband Anthony of Revere. Dear brother of Julia Rasetta of Somerville, Rita Rasetta of Somerville, and the late Sabatino Rasetta and his late wife Elizabeth. Louis also leaves behind 17 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loving uncle and friend to many. Longtime companion of the late Bernice Shuman. Louis was a highly respected and loved second generation member of Local 4, International Union of Operating Engineers, with 65 years of service. Korean War Army Veteran. Louis touched the hearts of everyone he met and will be dearly missed. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes at www.massfallenheroes.org or Boston Resiliency Fund. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
