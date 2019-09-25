|
RECINE, Louis Died peacefully on September 23, 2019, at the German Center in West Roxbury, where he resided for two years. He was wonderfully cared for there by his family, nurses, and staff who loved him dearly. He was born on the September 17, 1920 in Ripi, Italy. At the tender age of 12, he joined his father in the United States. Louis graduated from Newton High, and was drafted into the army where he fought in World War II. When he returned home to his family in Newton, he decided to start his own construction business - Louis Recine Construction. Shortly after, he met his wife Florence who he called "my little sparrow" until she passed away at the age of 88. He was a very successful businessman. Building the home he and his family lived in for over 60 years, as well as all of the other houses on their street. He also built Storrow Drive - a project that he was very proud of. Louis leaves behind his four children: Carolyn Kennedy of Humarock, Catherine Mooney and Deborah Mancuso of Watertown, Lois and Gary Goldman of Sherborn, and Louis Recine, Jr of Framingham. He also leaves his grandchildren: Holly Mooney and partner Betty De'Piere, Zachary Mooney and wife Irischa Valentin, Elizabeth Kennedy Potskowski and husband Logan Potskowski, Katheryn Goldman, and Louis, Jordan, and Nico Recine. Also, his great-grandchildren Mac and Sullivan Potskowski, and many nieces and nephews. For those who knew Louie, you knew him as a gentle, kind, and compassionate person. He will be deeply loved and missed by all. A Mass to be held Friday, Sept. 27 at 9am at Our Lady Help of Christians, 573 Washington St., Newton. All are welcomed. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
