Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS DOUCETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS S. "BUDDY" DOUCETTE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS S. "BUDDY" DOUCETTE Jr. Obituary
DOUCETTE, Louis S. Jr. "Buddy" Of Revere & Fort Myers, FL, age 80, January 21st. Husband of the late Nancy (Barter) Doucette. Beloved father of Don Doucette & his wife Sheila of Wakefield, Denise Doucette & her husband Charles Hornsby of Revere, Debby Stanley & her husband Thomas of Mashpee & Danielle Doucette-Boyd of NH. Dear brother of Dorothy Rodenhier of NH and the late Daniel Grover. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visitation Hours at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -