DOUCETTE, Louis S. Jr. "Buddy" Of Revere & Fort Myers, FL, age 80, January 21st. Husband of the late Nancy (Barter) Doucette. Beloved father of Don Doucette & his wife Sheila of Wakefield, Denise Doucette & her husband Charles Hornsby of Revere, Debby Stanley & her husband Thomas of Mashpee & Danielle Doucette-Boyd of NH. Dear brother of Dorothy Rodenhier of NH and the late Daniel Grover. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visitation Hours at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020