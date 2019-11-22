Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
297 Main St
Malden, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for LOUIS MAGLIONE
LOUIS T. MAGLIONE

LOUIS T. MAGLIONE Obituary
MAGLIONE, Louis T. Of Malden, Nov. 19, 2019, lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved son of the late Rocco A. & Rita C. (Puopolo) Maglione. Loving brother of Anthony P. Maglione of Lynnfield, formerly of Malden. Cousin of George Maglione of Revere and his parents adopted grandson Matthew Guallongo of Beverly. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues., Nov. 26, 2019 at 8:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Parish, 297 Main St., Malden at 10AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 8:30-10AM. Retired File Clerk for the Veteran Administration, Jamaica Plain, Boston, MA for many years. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
