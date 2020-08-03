Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LOUIS VACCA Obituary
VACCA, Louis Of Saugus, age 79, August 2nd. Husband of the late Joan L. (Robinson) Vacca. Beloved father of Wendi Bennett & her husband Steven of Lynn. Dear brother of Diane Clanton of Saugus. Former Special Police Officer for the Town of Saugus. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Per the state regulations and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. Due to the guidelines, funeral services will be private. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
