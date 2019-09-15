|
VARRICHIONE, Louis Jr. Age 84, of Milford, MA, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Leona A. (Archambault) Varrichione. Mr. Varrichione was born in Framingham, MA, the son of the late Louis and the late Louise F. (Varrichione) Varrichione. He was a longtime teacher at Maynard Junior High School and Ashland High School. Mr. Varrichione also had a distinguished career in Massachusetts high school and collegiate athletics as a coach and official. Along with his beloved wife, he is survived by his five children: Virginia A., wife of Dean Barham of Merrimack, NH, Nancy L., wife of Glenn Herrick, formerly of Maynard, MA, and presently of Dripping Springs, TX, Louis Varrichione, IV, and his wife Gina of Bristol, RI, Susan C., wife of Daniel Bonner, formerly of Northboro, MA, and presently of Dripping Springs, TX, Daniel L. Varrichione and his wife Christina Ferrari of Eastport, NY; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 brother: Edward Varrichione of Florida; 1 sister: Grace, wife of John Andronica of Winston-Salem, NC; also several nieces & nephews. His Funeral will be held Friday, September 20th at 11am, from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford, MA. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, September 19th from 5pm to 8pm. Please visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford Massachusetts
