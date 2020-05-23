|
|
SHEEDY, Deacon Louis W. Of Dedham, MA, peacefully went home to God after a period of declining health and complications from the Coronavirus on May 22, 2020 at age 83. Beloved husband of Diane K. (O'Connell) Sheedy for the past 60 years. Devoted father of Larry and his wife, Deb, of Pittsfield, Terri Gamble and her husband, Jeff, of North Andover, Kevin and his wife, Banita Butcher, of Taunton, Eileen Tarris of Quincy, Brian of Walpole, Christine Goff and her husband, Jamarr, of Stoughton and Meagan Wood and her husband, Mark, of Walpole. Lou answered to many names, Deacon Lou, Dad, Bob, Poobie, but his favorite role was that of grandfather to Tori Gamble, Abbi Espinal, Sam Gamble, Colin Sheedy, Kaylyn Rushford, Kylie Sheedy, Clare Sheedy, Erin Belette, Alyssa Holland, Emmy Tarris, Callie Sheedy, Alex Sheedy, Brianna Sheedy, Jada Sheedy and Kyla Sheedy-Goff. But the cherry on top of his sundae were his six great-grandchildren, Natalie Rushford, Davey Rushford, Deacon Sheedy, Fiona Sheedy, Ellie Espinal and Addie Espinal. He is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Evans of York, PA, and his sister-in-law, Maureen Molnar of Wilmington, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Louis V. Sheedy and Doris (Curtis) Sheedy. He was a proud son of South Boston, a place he liked to visit frequently. He was a graduate of the Boston Public Schools, Newman Preparatory School, Boston College in 1959 as well as an MBA from Boston College in 1970. From 1959 to 1989, he proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lt. Col. In private life, he worked for the U.S. Civil Service Commission as well as the U.S State Dept., retiring as the Regional Director of the Boston Passport Agency. For the past 20 years he had been a deacon of the Catholic Church assigned to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Dedham, an assignment he dearly loved. Lou enjoyed simple things in life, a ride in the car to nowhere, a walk on the beach and particularly visiting Castle Island. He was a private pilot who enjoyed watching planes take off and land and remembering the many places he had visited. In retirement, he found great joy in learning to renovate his home and proved that a city boy can learn how to garden. He was an avid history buff, as well. Lou's greatest joys in life were his family, helping people, telling a story, making people laugh, his faith and his God. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, Friday, May 29 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private interment will follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 25 Avery Street, Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 27, 2020