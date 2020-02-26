Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Forsythe Chapel at Forest Hills Cemetery
95 Forest Hills Avenue
Boston, MA
View Map
LOUISA A. FAIRBANKS


1930 - 2020
LOUISA A. FAIRBANKS Obituary
FAIRBANKS, Louisa A. (1930-2020) Daughter of Mrs. Albert Eckenbrecht (Katherine) and Mr. Albert Eckenbrecht, passed away of natural causes on February 26th, 2020. She is a graduate of the University of Utah. Received a Bachelor of Science degree, awarded in 1953. Honor student at Weber College 1948-49. Former Reference and President of the Afternoon Club of Dedham. Member of the Decorative Arts Trust and Boston Museum of Fine Arts Seminarians for 25 years. She loved art, music, travel and gardening. Beloved by her surviving family: Jonathan Fairbanks (husband) and daughters, granddaughter and sons-in-law, including: Theresa Fairbanks (Harris), Channing Harris and Olivia Harris (granddaughter) of CT and Hilary Fairbanks (Burton) and Timothy Burton of Dedham, MA. She bestowed grace and many blessings on all of them for many years. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. All friends are invited to attend a service for Louisa on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00am, at the Forsyth Chapel at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Interment to follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
