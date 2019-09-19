|
FLINT, Louise A. Age 92, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Falmouth, ME, where she moved last year after living in Cohasset, MA, for 75 years.
The youngest of five siblings, Louise, was born on December 5, 1926, in Hingham, MA. Her parents, Alfred Emil Lund and Klara Louise (Barkness) Lund, emigrated from Norway in 1912. Alfred was a marine draftsman who designed ships' hulls at Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, MA. The Lund's lived on a small farm on Cushing Street, Hingham, which in those days was quite rural.
Louise graduated from Hingham High School in 1944, where she was a member of the marching band and chorus. Music was a lifelong interest. She sang in the Cohasset Congregational Church choir for many years, and played the piano and accordion at family gatherings, proudly wearing her traditional Norwegian costume.
In 1945, Louise graduated from Chandler Secretarial School and took a position in Boston. She married Gordon E. Flint, a Cohasset native, and decorated World War II veteran, in 1946. They settled in Cohasset, where they raised three children and treasured sixty-eight years of very happy marriage. Mr. Flint served as the Cohasset Town Treasurer and Collector for thirty-three years.
Gordon and Louise were longtime members of Hatherly Country Club in Scituate. In the spring and fall, they savored golf vacations throughout New England and the Southeast. Another pleasure was the time spent on the sofa next to Gordon, cheering on the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. Lovingly tending to her backyard gardens and birds, Louise also enjoyed her travel adventures, especially to visit family scattered across the country. One of her most joyful trips was to Norway to meet her relatives for the first time. She was devoted to the four generations of her family, avidly interested and engaged in their lives.
She leaves her daughter, Cheryl A. Libby, and her husband, Kevin, of Falmouth, ME; her son, Mark D. Flint, and his wife, Jeanne, of Hull, MA; and, her daughter-in-law, Patricia S. Flint, of Buena Vista, CO. She also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Gordon E. Flint, and with great sadness, her son, Gordon A. Flint. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church, 43 Highland Avenue, Cohasset Common. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to honor her love of reading a good novel, to the Paul Pratt Memorial Library, 35 Ripley Road, Cohasset, MA, 02025.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019