JONES, Louise A. (Marier) Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, Boynton Beach, FL and Marlborough, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Jones. Mother of Barbara F. Donovan (Paul) of Marlborough and Cynthia J. Katz (Howard) of West Bloomfield, MI. Grandmother of Megan Black (Daniel), Katelyn Donovan, Shannon Donovan, Sarah Katz (Wade Rose) and Emily Katz. Sister of the late Clare Anderson. Family and friends will honor and remember Louise's life by gathering on Monday, July 15th in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
