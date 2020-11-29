MUOLLO, Louise A. (Puopolo) Of Boston's North End, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Muollo. Devoted mother of Lana Clemente and her husband Anthony, and the late Grace Muollo and John "Chico" Muollo. Loving Nana of Mark Muollo, Damian and Jamie Clemente. Louise was one of seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass, with social distancing protocols, celebrated in St. Leonard Church, Hanover St., Boston, on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 10 AM. Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Louise's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
