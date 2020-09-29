TOMPKINS, Louise A. (Gratto) Of Somerville, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Blaine A. Tompkins. Devoted mother of William F. Tompkins of Somerville and Anita L. Schmidt and her husband John of Randolph. Loving grandmother of Susanne Barlow and her husband Dustin of Utah and Amanda Fullerton and her husband David of NH. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late George Gratto. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday morning from 10AM – 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Louise was a devoted member of the Community Baptist Church in Somerville for many years. To send a condolence message or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
