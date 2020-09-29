1/
LOUISE A. (GRATTO) TOMPKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOMPKINS, Louise A. (Gratto) Of Somerville, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Blaine A. Tompkins. Devoted mother of William F. Tompkins of Somerville and Anita L. Schmidt and her husband John of Randolph. Loving grandmother of Susanne Barlow and her husband Dustin of Utah and Amanda Fullerton and her husband David of NH. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late George Gratto. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday morning from 10AM – 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Louise was a devoted member of the Community Baptist Church in Somerville for many years. To send a condolence message or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, Massachusetts


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved