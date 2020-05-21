|
WELLING, Louise A. A loving wife and ever proud mother of two sons and grandmother of four, passed away at age 88 in Amelia Island, Florida on May 16, 2020. Louise was born Louise Alison Partridge on October 31, 1931, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Spurred by her lifelong passion for travel and adventure, she moved to London in her early 20s and then on to New York where she met her devoted husband Walter Lambert ("Bert") Welling. Longtime residents of Dover and Plymouth, Massachusetts, Louise and Bert married on April 15, 1961, and raised two sons, Andrew and David, on whom they bestowed lessons of enjoying life's journey, satisfaction from a good day's work and the importance of integrity. A Kiwi through and through, Louise loved everything about the outdoors - gardens, flowers, mountains, snow, and the ocean - and could most often be found with snow under her skis, sand between her toes, dirt under her fingernails and soaking up too much sun. She possessed a gift and passion for helping all living things thrive, which she shared with her gardens and her flower-arranging business which brought boundless joy to many celebrations with family and friends. An undaunted spirit helped her stave off breast cancer in her 40s and fully recover from knee surgery following a skiing accident at the age of 74, after which she famously proclaimed, "I will be back on the slopes next year to ski with my grandkids." Sure enough, Grandma Weeze delivered. With a refreshing indifference for what others think or for the accumulation of possessions, she lived a life filled with an unfettered joy for the moment and a ready ability to laugh, be downright silly, and quickly make new friends.
Louise is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bert; two sons Andrew and David, and extended family in both New Zealand and the United States who will be forever touched by her love of life, family, and great friends. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020