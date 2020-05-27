|
|
CARTER, Louise Ann (Mullen) Passed peacefully February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert S. "Bob" Carter for over 55 years until his passing in 2012. Beloved mother of Robert in Seattle, John in Boston, and Brian who passed in 2019. Beloved grandmother to Laura, Hedy, John Robert, Xander, and Kevin. Beloved sister to Francis and Eleanor, cherished godmother to Ellen, and beloved aunt and flying car copilot to Ellen, Susan, David, Paul, Robert, Janet, Steven, and Jane. Beloved great-aunt to John and Christine. An online Service celebrating her life will take place on June 3, 2020, starting at 1 pm EDT, consisting of an online Funeral and Burial Service followed by an open forum to share remembrances. Details at http://rememberinglouise.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston https://www.ccab.org/donate William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020