TIBETS, Louise Ann (Jalalian) Of Brockton, formerly of Bridgewater, Stoughton and Watertown, age 83, April 7. Loving wife of the late Frederick P. Tibets, Sr. of 60 years. Devoted mother of Frederick P. Tibets, Jr. and his wife Milena of Watertown, Bridget Tibet-Dragunas and her husband Michael of Bridgewater and Julie Galley and her husband James of Raynham. Beloved Nana of Shane Dragunas, Anna Dragunas, Martin Tibets and James Galley. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family Services will be held with interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton with a Celebration of Life to be planned in the future. Donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. Obituary and guestbook at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020