BRADY, Louise B. (Corey) Of Woodsville, NH, formerly of Westwood and Roslindale, passed peacefully on Dec. 3rd, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William J. Brady. Daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Corey (Murad). Cherished sister of Dorothy Elliott and her husband Kenneth, of North Haverhill, NH, and the late Mary Stano, Josephine Alessi, Victoria Mutascio, Viola Corey, Joseph, Peter, Paul and John Corey. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Tuesday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at National Cemetery, Bourne. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to www.stano.org For directions and guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019