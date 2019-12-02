|
|
DARCY, Louise B. (Quintiliani) Of Quincy, died peacefully at home in the presence of her family on November 30, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Darcy, loving mother of Carol Darcy of Buzzards Bay, Elaine Darcy and her husband Ron Pepe of Quincy, and John T. Darcy and his wife Kathleen of Winchester and cherished grandmother of Amelia Pepe, Thomas Pepe, and Stephanie Darcy as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Louise especially enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, traveling and summering at College Pond, Plymouth, MA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NB 68010, Quincy Historical Society, Adams Academy, 8 Adams St., Quincy, MA 02169 or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019