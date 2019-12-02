Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE DARCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE B. (QUINTILIANI) DARCY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE B. (QUINTILIANI) DARCY Obituary
DARCY, Louise B. (Quintiliani) Of Quincy, died peacefully at home in the presence of her family on November 30, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Darcy, loving mother of Carol Darcy of Buzzards Bay, Elaine Darcy and her husband Ron Pepe of Quincy, and John T. Darcy and his wife Kathleen of Winchester and cherished grandmother of Amelia Pepe, Thomas Pepe, and Stephanie Darcy as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Louise especially enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, traveling and summering at College Pond, Plymouth, MA.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NB 68010, Quincy Historical Society, Adams Academy, 8 Adams St., Quincy, MA 02169 or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -