MURRAY, Louise B. Age 77, died suddenly but after a long illness in Wilton Manors, FL on May 28, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1942 in Lowell, MA to Dr. Charles L. BRennan and Leonore (Murray) Brennan, where the family were longtime members of St. Margaret's Catholic Church on Stevens St.
Louise graduated from Lowell High School in 1960 and received her BA from Regis College in 1964. Whle teaching at the Daly Junior High School from which she had earlier graduated, Louise earned her MA from Salem State College. In 1969, she married James H. Murray, Jr., also of Lowell. In 1973 they moved permanently to the Coral Ridge section of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where she focused on being a great wife, loving mother, cherished friend and chauffeur.
Louise was a social butterfly who loved being with her family and friends above all else, especially cherishing time at her family beach house in Rye Beach, NH. There, she loved watching her childeren and later her grandchildren play in the waves and build sandcastles by day, followed by lobster and streamer dinners (with the Red Sox game on tv) at night. On the rainy days, she enjoyed challenging the family to a game of Scrabble, which she usually won.
She is survived by her husband James H. Murray, Jr., son, Jim Murray and his wife Allison of Southport, CT, and their three children: Jack (15), Ryan (13) and Matthew (10) and her daughter, Susan Frazier of Rye, NY, her husband, Tom and their 4 children: Wesley (6), Owen (6), Tommy (4) and Katie (2).
Louise remained close to her surviving brother, Charles Brennan and his wife Rosemary of Wycoff, NJ, their daughters Julie and Laura, and their families. Nor can we forget her very good friend and brother- in-law, Joe Murray, who resides in Ft. Lauderdale with whom she shared many a laugh and who religiously called and visited Louise in her later years. Her longtime friends, Sandy Swan, Ann Collins, and the late Jan Happ were always there for her.
Finally, the family would like to thank the staff at Independence Hall for their care, expertise and kindness shown Louise over the past 2 years.
There will be no wake or services at this time, but Louise's passing will be celebrated in the future when permitted in Ft. Lauderdale and Rye Beach, NH. Donations can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020