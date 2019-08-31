|
DONLON, Louise C. (Stuart) Of Canton, passed away August 29th. Beloved wife of the late Graham H. Mother of Janice L. Hayes and her husband James of Norton, Grahame H. Donlon and his wife Brenda of Eastham, and William J. Donlon and his wife Nancy of Stoneham. Grandmother of Tina Hayes, Graham, Ian, Michaela, Kaitlin and Joe Donlon and the late James Michael Hayes. Sister of Nancy McNamara of Stoughton and the late Henry Stuart, Myrnie Heffernan, Helen Hall and Eleanor Parmenter. Also survived by her lifelong friend Priscilla Gibney of Canton. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Burial Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Friday afternoon at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her Memory to Canton High School Field Hockey, 900 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019