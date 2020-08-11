|
|
ENO, Louise C. (Rowe) Of Walpole, August 7, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Henry James "Hank" Eno Sr. Loving mother of Linda Louise Weir of Shirley, Susanne Eno of Wrentham, Debra A. Bransky and her late husband, John, of Walpole, Henry James Eno Jr. and his wife, Jill, of East Walpole, Joseph M. Eno and Joanne Tucker of Palmer, and Mark A. Eno and Lynne Walsh of East Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Jennifer, Laura, Shawn, Kristine, Michael, Nichole, Henry, Jenna, Janine, and Tyler; great-grandmother of Merissa, Brett, Brianna, Brandon, Elizabeth, Doran, Raven, Millicent, Danielle, Megan, Will, and Gavin; and great-great-grandmother of Jace, Aaliyah, Jaxon, and Jaceon. Sister of Margaret 'Margie' Clemens of Beauna Park, CA, Rosemary Elsbree of Framingham, George Rowe and wife, Susan, of Hanson, the late Virginia Tramentozzi, the late Elliott "Buzzy" Rowe, the late Chrissy Ferrara, the late Albert Rowe and the late Walter Rowe. Louise is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Louise's Life Celebration on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Louise's family has decided that her funeral mass and interment in Knollwood Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020