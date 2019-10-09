Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LOUISE C. (NASSON) TANSINO

TANSINO, Louise C. (Nasson) Of Wakefield. Oct. 9. Wife of the late Joseph M. Tansino. Mother of Paul Tansino and wife Nancy of Stoneham, David Tansino and wife Gloria of Melrose, Kristine Tansino of Portsmouth, NH and Michele Valenza and husband Anthony of Wakefield. Sister of Dorothy Van Deusen of Newburyport, Alice Conley of Tustin, CA and the late Loretta Nicholas. Grandmother of Alaina, Julianne, Keith, Katelyn, Joseph, Melissa, Brandon,Jessica,Michael, Kristina, Sarina and the late Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Logan. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 4-7pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. For obit/directions & guestbook,

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
