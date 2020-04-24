|
ANDERSON, Louise E. (Birkle) Age 70, of Wilmington, passed away on April 22, 2020. Louise was the beloved wife of the late Peter G. Anderson, devoted mother of Gregory Anderson of Rocky Hill, CT and Jennifer Contrada & her husband Jonathan of Wilmington, loving "Nana" of Cailin, Kylie, Parker and Chace, cherished daughter of the late Jane (Scannell) and Murrell Birkle of Wilmington, dear sister of Ruth Gronemeyer of Wilmington, sister-in-law of Jeffrey Anderson & his wife Diane of Rockland, Bradley Anderson & his wife Karen of North Hills, CA and Christopher Anderson & his wife Jennifer of Gilford, NH. Louise is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, including a special bond with Eric, Michael and Jacob Gronemeyer. Those who met Louise will always remember her beautiful smile and her fairytale romance with her beloved husband, Peter. They are now reunited in Heaven. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Anderson family has decided to hold a private Service at this time. Memorial donations in Louise's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020