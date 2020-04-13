Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
LOUISE E. (DRISCOLL) MCCUNE

LOUISE E. (DRISCOLL) MCCUNE Obituary
McCUNE, Louise E. (Driscoll) Of Somerville, April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of James W. McCune. Devoted mother of James W. McCune, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Michael McCune, all of Somerville, David McCune and his wife Nancy of North Reading and Mary Pennucci and her husband Robert of Ohio. Devoted grandmother of James, Matthew, Patrick, Kevin, Molly, Megan McCune, Caitlin Rodrigue and her husband Tyler, Timothy and Adam Pennucci. Loving mother-in-law of Marie McCune of Arlington. Dear sister of Claire Ellison, Francis Driscoll, both of Florida, William Driscoll of North Andover and the late Eugene Driscoll and Mary O'Hara. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be private. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
