PERISCO, Louise Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 92, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina after an extended illness. At her side was her daughter Louise Elizabeth Rose. Louise was born in Boston, MA on April 1, 1928 to Daniel W. McLaughlin, Sr. and Louise Mary (Brown) McLaughlin. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in Jamaica Plain and later joined the MDC, where she met her recently deceased husband, I. "Frank" Persico. Louise met her husband of over 70 years, I. "Frank" Persico at the MDC during their first days there and subsequently were married on April 17, 1949. She was a longtime resident of Westwood, MA, living there over 60 year. A Roman Catholic, Louise was a member of St. Margaret Mary's parish and early on was very involved with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. They had three children Janet Marie Persico, born July 27, 1951, Louise Elizabeth Rose, born March 4, 1954, and Daniel Francis Persico, born September 9, 1955. She is survived by her three children, 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Rose) Roy, Danielle (Rose) Bean, Nicholas Persico and Christian Persico, as well as two great-grandchildren Liam Roy and Owen Roy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and now is in the presence of her saviour Jesus Christ. Her cremated remains will be buried, next to her husband, at the Military Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made, in Louise's name, to Tidewaters Hospice of Hilton Head, SC.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020