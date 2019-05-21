Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE SHAUGHNESSY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE EVELYN (PERKINS) SHAUGHNESSY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUISE EVELYN (PERKINS) SHAUGHNESSY Obituary
SHAUGHNESSY, Louise Evelyn (Perkins) Of Lexington, died in Marlborough on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice F. Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Michael J. Shaughnessy and his wife Patricia of Sudbury, and the late Kevin R. Shaughnessy, formerly of Satsuma, FL. Dear sister of Ralph Pete Perkins and his wife Nancy of Lynnfield, and the late Katharine Perkins Bunny Clay, Donald E. Clay, and Samuel Perkins. Sister-in-law of Alice Perkins of Winchester. Loving grandmother of Daniel and Caitlin.

Louise was born in Portsmouth, NH in 1926. Four years later she moved to Winchester, MA and graduated from Winchester High School in 1944. She later graduated from Westbrook College in Portland, ME and was trained as a legal secretary. She married Maurice Shaughnessy in 1949 while he was attending the University of Maine. They moved to Lexington in 1954 where she raised two sons. Louise enjoyed many activities over the years, including golf, tennis, skiing, reading and playing bridge. She was a member of the Lexington Ski Club and the Lexington Golf Club.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 25 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation, immediately prior to the service, from 9:30am to !0:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Louise's memory to the at . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now