SHAUGHNESSY, Louise Evelyn (Perkins) Of Lexington, died in Marlborough on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice F. Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Michael J. Shaughnessy and his wife Patricia of Sudbury, and the late Kevin R. Shaughnessy, formerly of Satsuma, FL. Dear sister of Ralph Pete Perkins and his wife Nancy of Lynnfield, and the late Katharine Perkins Bunny Clay, Donald E. Clay, and Samuel Perkins. Sister-in-law of Alice Perkins of Winchester. Loving grandmother of Daniel and Caitlin.



Louise was born in Portsmouth, NH in 1926. Four years later she moved to Winchester, MA and graduated from Winchester High School in 1944. She later graduated from Westbrook College in Portland, ME and was trained as a legal secretary. She married Maurice Shaughnessy in 1949 while he was attending the University of Maine. They moved to Lexington in 1954 where she raised two sons. Louise enjoyed many activities over the years, including golf, tennis, skiing, reading and playing bridge. She was a member of the Lexington Ski Club and the Lexington Golf Club.



A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 25 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation, immediately prior to the service, from 9:30am to !0:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Louise's memory to the at . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800



