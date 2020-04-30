Boston Globe Obituaries
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
LOUISE F. (HUCKINS) CONLEY

LOUISE F. (HUCKINS) CONLEY Obituary
CONLEY, Louise F. (Huckins) Age 91, of Winchester, April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Conley. Loving mother of Brian Conley of Deerfield Beach, FL, Patricia Conley of Woburn, Kathleen Conley of Boulder Creek, CA, Kevin Conley of Dover, Eileen Cabrera of Salem and Timothy Conley of Vail, CO. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Paul Huckins, and aunt of Jane, Michele, Daniel, and Mark. In light of the precautions with Covid-19, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, c/o Development Office, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
