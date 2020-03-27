Boston Globe Obituaries
LOUISE F. (SULLIVAN) TURNER

TURNER, Louise F. (Sullivan) In Florida, formerly of Malden and Peabody, on March 23, 2020, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Hugh J. Turner, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. Daughter of the late Francis and Alyce (Warren) Sullivan. Beloved mother of Hugh J. Turner, Jr. (Charlene) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Proud grandmother of Cristin Fernandez (Raul), Hugh B. Turner and James Turner, and great-grandmother of Sebastian Fernandez, Julian Fernandez and Alyssa Fernandez. Cherished sister of the late John Sullivan and James Sullivan. Due to the ongoing public health issues, Louise's family will gather privately to honor her life. For guestbook, please go to www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
