|
|
FERRERA, Louise Of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 17th at the age of 94. Cherished daughter of the late Louis and Antoinette (Salamone) Ferrera. Dear sister of the late Catherine Ramos. Adored aunt of Catherine Brogan, Walter Ramos and his wife Marie, Robert Ramos and his wife Sharon and the late Carl Ramos. Fond great-aunt of Cain, Matthew, Rachel, Robert and Carl. Family and friends will honor Louise's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:00AM. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Louise's Life will be held in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home at 11:00AM. Services will conclude with Louise being laid to rest with her parents in Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info or to sign an online guest book visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019