Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE FERRERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE FERRERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE FERRERA Obituary
FERRERA, Louise Of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 17th at the age of 94. Cherished daughter of the late Louis and Antoinette (Salamone) Ferrera. Dear sister of the late Catherine Ramos. Adored aunt of Catherine Brogan, Walter Ramos and his wife Marie, Robert Ramos and his wife Sharon and the late Carl Ramos. Fond great-aunt of Cain, Matthew, Rachel, Robert and Carl. Family and friends will honor Louise's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:00AM. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Louise's Life will be held in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home at 11:00AM. Services will conclude with Louise being laid to rest with her parents in Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info or to sign an online guest book visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now