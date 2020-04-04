|
BLODGET, Louise French "Frenchie" Died on March 31st, just shy of her 100th birthday. Frenchie was the beloved matriarch of her family and a well known member of each community that she was a part of: Princeton, NJ, Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA, and Annisquam, MA. She spent 98 of her 99 summers in Annisquam. There, she gathered family, oversaw hours of tennis, played a fiercely competitive family game of "spoons," offered up thousands of lobster rolls and savored every sunset. Born in 1920, Frenchie grew up in St. Louis, MO. While attending Bryn Mawr College, she met Alden Sanford (Sandy) Blodget. They enjoyed many wonderful years together until his death in 1990. Activity defined her life. She opened the first New Jersey office for Planned Parenthood in Trenton. She also volunteered for years at The Princeton Hospital, The Princeton Art Museum and Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. She served on the Board at Fox Hill Village. She had a sharp and active mind that was always evident in her prowess with the NYT crossword puzzles, her frequent wins in duplicate bridge and Scrabble, and her phenomenal memory. She played tennis until she was 80, danced after two hip replacements at 92, and was a loyal friend and beloved grandmother. Frenchie is survived by three sons, Alden Blodget (Essex, MA), Dudley Blodget (Winchester, MA), Henry Blodget, and a daughter, Sally Carton (Chicago); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her honor to Planned Parenthood (PPNCSNJ, PO Box 9077, Trenton, NJ 08650) or Wellspring House (302 Essex Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930). A Memorial Service will be held in Annisquam, MA when large and joyful gatherings are again possible.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020