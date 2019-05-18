Home

LUBAR, Louise G. Of Newton, MA, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Milton N. Lubar. Devoted mother of Nancy E. Lubar of West Roxbury, and Steve Lubar of Newton. Loving sister of the late Joan Goldsmith of New York, NY, and the late Dick Gans. Graveside service at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
