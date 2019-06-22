HART, Louise (Rochon) Age 90, of Wellesley, formerly of Braintree, West Yarmouth and East Bridgewater passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 20, 2019, her 71st wedding anniversary to the love of her life, her husband, the late Francis A. Hart, Jr. She leaves behind her son, Francis J. Hart and Pamela Wales, of Quincy, and their children, Bridget, Alyssa and Richard, her son, William S. Hart and his wife, Linda, of Middleboro, and their children, Jennifer, Emily, Timothy and Jacqueline, her son, Donald P. Hart and his wife, Joanne, of Plymouth and their children, Donald, Megan and Bryan, her son, James E. Hart and his wife, Debra, of Saugus and their children, Christopher, Alicen and Rebecca, her son, Daniel R. Hart, of Sagamore Beach and his children, Stephanie, Ashley and Katelyn and her daughter, Karen M. McGreal and her husband, Michael, of Wellesley and their children, Michael and Christopher. She is also survived by her 15 great-grandchildren, (who lovingly called her GG) and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Louise was the daughter of the late Joseph Rochon and Helen (Sweeney) Rochon and sister of the late Larry Rochon, Cyndi MacDougall of Falmouth and the late Patricia Crawford. She was born in Cambridge and grew up in Dedham and Hyde Park. First and foremost, her children want all to know that she was truly the best mother a child could ever hope for. She loved to spend time with her family whether at family functions on the mainland or spending summers on Nantucket. She spent a fair amount of time on social media following and responding to the posts of her children, grandchildren (who lovingly referred to her as Grandma and G-Ma), relatives and friends. She loved to play cards and do puzzles. Most recently, she added a new game on her phone, WordScapes, which became her favorite (even more so than Candy Crush and Cookie Jam). Whenever anyone would think of Louise, they would think of her beautiful blue eyes, her lovely smile and her hands constantly in motion with her knitting, crocheting, quilting, sewing or needlepoint. She recently finished two beautiful Irish Fisherman sweaters for the two great-grandsons to be born this summer. When she moved to Wellesley three years ago, she started a knitting/crocheting class out of her home and would share her wisdom with friends who were able to stop by. She was the last surviving charter member of the Braintree Women's Club and also served as president from 1979-1980 when the organization celebrated its Silver Anniversary. She was a member of the Women's Club Bowling League for many years even travelling from East Bridgewater to bowl with her friends. Louise was the PTA President at Liberty School in Braintree and was also a member of the St. Clare Parish Mr. and Mrs. Club with her husband. She was a member of the Welcoming Committee in East Bridgewater, where she was active in the Catholic Church and would knit or crochet lap robes that would then be donated to cancer patients.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 10AM in the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree Highlands. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Monday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to the Hart Speech Foundation, 85 Boatwrights Loop, Plymouth, MA 02360. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019