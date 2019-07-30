|
BRENTON, Louise J. (Tripp) Of Hingham, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 93 surrounded by devoted family. She was born March 4, 1926 in West Warren, MA after graduating from New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she worked at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital. She met her late husband Frank Brenton in 1946 in Newton and enjoyed a loving marriage for over 69 years. Louise loved golf and dancing and was very involved with the Cardinal Cushing School. She also worked tirelessly for and other charities involving the handicapped, disadvantaged youth and Bentley College. Louise was a role model to her daughters and grandchildren and treated all as though they were the "special" one. She loved playing "house" and "dress-up" and had an infectious laugh. Both Frank and Louise will be remembered as being able to laugh at themselves and approached life as a time to be enjoyed with friends and family. Louise is survived by her 3 daughters Linda Wayne of Florida, Cheryl Pitt of Duxbury and Debi Horan of Easton, seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Allerton House at Harbor Park Employee Fund, 15 Condito Rd., Hingham, MA 02343. Arrangements by the Sullivan Funeral Home in HANOVER.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019