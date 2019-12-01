|
|
EVANS, Louise J. (Kane) Of Quincy, died November 27, 2019. She was born in South Boston to the late Thomas and Florence Kane. Louise married the late Edward Evans, living together in South Boston before settling in North Weymouth and raising 7 children. She was the devoted mother of Robert Evans of Plymouth, Kathleen Clarke and her husband James of Waltham, Sheila Burge and her husband Thomas of Marshfield, Kenneth Evans of RI and the late Edward, William and Thomas Evans. Cherished Nana of 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Lorraine Fratalia of Milton and predeceased by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Louise was a woman of grace, kindness and humility. Her home was a source of warmth, comfort and great cooking. She took great pleasure in cooking for those she loved. There is a quote that reads "God could not be everywhere so he created mothers." Louise will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 5-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Burial will be private for family, in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences, or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019