PURCELL, Louise J. (Pellegrini) Of Woburn, peacefully, August 15th. Cherished wife of Timothy J. Purcell. Beloved mother of Karen MacGee, her husband, Donald, of Woburn, Maureen Enos of Hudson, NH, David Purcell, his wife, Danielle, of Woburn, Stephen Purcell of Peabody and the late Linda Marie Purcell. Loving grandmother of Amanda MacGee, Kristen Sabino, her husband, Joseph, Ryan Enos and Kaia and Greyson Purcell. Dear sister of Rita Cammarata of North Andover and the late Daniel Pellegrini. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog and companion, Maya. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 22nd in St. Anthony's Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. At the family's request and due to the current covid-19 restrictions, calling hours are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854 or the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the . 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020