Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
Following Services
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence
LOWN, Louise Of Newton on Friday, November 22, 2019. For 73 years, she was the beloved wife of Dr. Bernard Lown. Loving mother of Fred & Barbara Lown, Anne Lown & Warren Green and Naomi Lown & Marvin Lewiton. Cherished grandmother of Melanie Lown, Zachary Lown, Ariel Lewiton, Rachael Lewiton, Emma Lown and great-grandmother of Ezra Moore. Fond sister of the late Dorothy Fischman. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Monday, November 25 at 10:00am with interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Memorial observance at her late residence following the burial through 5pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances, if desired, may be made to Mass Peace Action, 11 Garden St., Cambridge, MA 02138 www.masspeaceaction.org/act/donate Louise was a graduate of Tufts University (BA) and Smith College School of Social Work (MSW), spending 25 years as a social worker and for 70 years, was a peace activist. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -