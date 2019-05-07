ALDEN, Louise M. (Masaitis) Age 86, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4th at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John C. Alden with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010. Born in Hartford, CT on April 17, 1933, Louise was a daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Ramisk) Masaitis. She grew up in Hartford and settled in Chelmsford with her husband in 1960 where they raised their family. Louise spent many years to working at the Lowell Five, making lifelong friends among her co-workers. She was a proud member of the Historical Society, Garrison House Guild and the Barrett-Byam House where she enjoyed sharing her love of history. Louise was an avid traveler and always looked forward to her next adventure, exploring the world. Most of all, Louise cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, for whom she hosted all of the holidays. Louise leaves her children, Robert Alden and his wife Lee Ann of Westford, James Alden of Sidney, ME, and Beth Donato and her husband Vinny of Woburn, her grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda Donato, Alexander Dinola, Joseph, William, Nicholas, and Abigail Alden, her brother Peter Masaitis and his wife Diane of Florida, her sister Diane Raynard of South Carolina and her sister-in-law Jean Alden Cohoe and her husband Ken of California. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7PM on Thursday in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11AM at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. For online condolences and directions, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Louise M. (Masaitis) ALDEN Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019