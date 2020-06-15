Boston Globe Obituaries
LOUISE M. (TROTTO) APRILE


1925 - 2020
LOUISE M. (TROTTO) APRILE Obituary
APRILE, Louise M. (Trotto) Of Medford, beloved wife of the late Gus Aprile, Sunday, June 14, 2020. She is the devoted mother of Jeanne M. Harrington and her husband David, Edward C. Aprile and his fianc?e Stephanie Arseneault, Karen L. Riordan and her husband Kenneth, Kathy M. Ferrante and Susan D. Butts. The cherished grandmother of Brooke, April, David, Christopher, Stephen, Lauren, Kenneth, Mark, Erik, Joseph, Derek and William, Louise was blessed with 10 beautiful great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frank Trotto, and the late Paul, Anthony, Raymond, Cosmo and Daniel Trotto and the late Christine Fantini. At this time, due to current health restrictions, Services will be held privately. For information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020
