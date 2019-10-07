Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
LOUISE CALLAHAN
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation at Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
186 Woburn St.
Reading, MA
LOUISE M. (ORDE) CALLAHAN


1944 - 2019
CALLAHAN, Louise M. (Orde) Of Greenville, SC (formerly of Reading, MA), passed away peacefully at her home on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Callahan. Devoted mother of Diane Cohen and her husband Neil of Reading and Melissa McCourry and her husband Alan of Simpsonville, SC. Loving grandmother of Stephanie and Ainsley Cohen, and Luke McCourry. Cherished sister of the late Charleen Furney Fee. She is also survived by her nephew Al Furney and his wife Julie and their two daughters Lilly and Hope, all of Palm Harbor, FL. Visiting Hours will be held at Douglass, Edgerly and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Friday, November 1 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn Street, Reading on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, with a reception for family and friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing in Louise's memory to the Friends of the Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
