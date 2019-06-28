CIPOLLE, Louise M. (Semenza) Longtime resident of Arlington, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David F. Cipolle. Devoted mother of Diane Bloustein and her husband Marc of NY, David J. Cipolle and his wife Marion of NH, Dr. Robert F. Cipolle and his wife Maryellen of Beverly, and Fr. Anthony T. Cipolle of ME. Loving grandmother to Jessica and her husband Rick, Mark and his wife Jenn, Andrew, Hazel and her husband Jesse, Luke and his partner Cassandra, Nicholas, Rebecca, and Angela. Loving great-grandmother of Jackson, Kinsey, Ethan, and Calvin. Dear sister of Rachel LoConte of Winthrop and her late husband Al, Rose Brown of NJ and her late husband Harry, and the late Frank A. Semenza of Somerville. Sister-in-law of the late Norman Cipolle and his surviving wife Joan of IL. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Sunday, June 30th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday, July 1st, at 10:30 AM, followed by her Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019