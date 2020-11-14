1/1
LOUISE M. (GOGUEN) CORMIER
CORMIER, Louise M. (Goguen) Of Waltham, passed away on November 11th at the Stanley Tippett Home in Needham.

Louise is survived by her daughter Sylvia Cormier of Canton, son Allen Cormier of Waltham, his wife Erica and beloved granddaughters Renee and Shaye. Her siblings Philip Goguen and his wife Marie of Gardner, Lionel Goguen and his wife Dorin and Aline Bourque and her husband Ulysse, all of Cocagne, NB and sisters-in-law Florence Goguen of Fitchburg, Lorraine Goguen of Cocagne, NB, Claira Goguen of Saint -Antoine, NB and Myrna Cormier of Cape Breton Island, NS. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Leo, brothers Yvon, Leandre, Henry and Aurele, sisters Florence, Carmeline, Florine, sisters-in-laws Marie and Lumina and brother-in-law Aquila.

Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family will gather to celebrate Louise's life and remember the loved she shared with those she touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels in WALTHAM, followed by burial at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.

In lieu of flowers, donations and expressions of sympathy may be made in Louise's memory to Project Linus, Greater Boston Chapter, Coordinator Nancy Kearns; https://www.projectlinus.org/donations. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

