LOUISE M. DOHERTY

LOUISE M. DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Louise M. Of Woburn, May 5, 2020, passed away at the Woburn Nursing Center after a lengthy fight with heart disease. Cherished daughter of the late Neal E. and Mary A. (Connolly) Doherty. Beloved sister of Paul Doherty and his wife Marcia of Woburn, the late Neal Doherty, Leonard Doherty, Marion Reil and Marjorie Middleton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, there will be no Calling Hours and a private Graveside Service will be held. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Louise by making a memorial contribution in her name to the National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or online at Arrangements by the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
