LOUISE M. (CARDILLO) DORR

LOUISE M. (CARDILLO) DORR Obituary
DORR, Louise M. (Cardillo) At 81 years, in Revere, on June 14th, following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late James L. Dorr, who passed on October 15, 2017. Devoted mother of James W. Hickey, III of Revere, John H. Hickey & wife Marie of Little Elm, Texas, formerly of Revere & Somerville, & Gary R. Hickey of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother to Amanda, Claire, Ian & Olivia Hickey, all of Wakefield, Jessica Puglia of Tewksbury, Laura Puglia of Las Vegas, Nevada & the late Christopher Kennedy. Also lovingly survived by Deborah L. Puglia of Tewksbury & James B. Dorr of Brookline & her great-granddaughter Isabella "Izzy". Dear sister of Henry Cardillo, Jr. & wife Sandra of Youngstown, Ohio & the late Jacqueline V. Cardillo-Green. Many nieces & nephews also survive Louise. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Thursday, June 20th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, June 19th in the Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Louise retired after 10 years of service with Marson Corp. of Chelsea as an executive secretary. She was also a former employee of Wonderland Racing Track. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019
