Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St
Brighton, MA
View Map
LOUISE M. "WHEEZIE" (STEVENS) MCCARTHY


1943 - 2019
LOUISE M. "WHEEZIE" (STEVENS) MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Louise M. "Wheezie" (Stevens) Of Brighton, August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin M. McCarthy. Devoted father of Debra McCarthy Smith and her husband David Smith of Newton, and Dianne McCarthy of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Christina, Ashley, Amanda, Abby, Brandon. Great-grandmother of Tyler and Gabriella. Aunt of Linda Freeman, Scott Jordan, Angela and Ava McCarthy. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Monday, August 12th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, August 11th from 3-7pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Longtime employee of New England Telephone and Verizon and former Co-President of Oak Square Little League. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wheezie may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
